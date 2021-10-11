180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 276 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,685,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.64. 11,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,736. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $206.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.