180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 1.2% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of IUSV stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,845. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $52.61 and a one year high of $74.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.433 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

