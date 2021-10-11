180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.24. The stock had a trading volume of 290,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,280. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.45 and its 200 day moving average is $168.18. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

