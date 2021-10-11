16,941 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Valero Energy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $78.60 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

