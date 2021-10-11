14,908 Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $58.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

