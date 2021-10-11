1,314 Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 358.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 523.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $145.44 on Monday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.65.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.