12,705 Shares in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter worth about $32,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harbor Custom Development stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

