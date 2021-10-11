1,212 Shares in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCMP. FMR LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CMC Materials by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $120.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.19. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.99 and a beta of 1.09.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.