$12.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will announce sales of $12.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $13.15 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $9.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $50.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.74 billion to $51.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $57.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.69 billion to $59.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

CAT opened at $195.16 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.98.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

