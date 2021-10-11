116,800 Shares in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 116,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth $40,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 32.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Montalbano bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $15.02. 8,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.