113,878 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 113,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.62 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.05 and a one year high of $55.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15.

