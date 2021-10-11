11,000 Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

