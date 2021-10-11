$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will post sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year sales of $6.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,736. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.45. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $636,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $1,082,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $963,000.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

