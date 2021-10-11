$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.49. FTI Consulting posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.50 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,803. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.69. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,658,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,383,000 after acquiring an additional 874,794 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,505,000 after acquiring an additional 506,972 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 784,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,908,000 after acquiring an additional 152,770 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,833,000 after acquiring an additional 143,101 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

