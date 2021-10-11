$1.20 EPS Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 419,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,023,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

ABCB traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.49. The company had a trading volume of 157,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,082. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.