$1.20 EPS Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 419,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,023,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

ABCB traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.49. The company had a trading volume of 157,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,082. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

