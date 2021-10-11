$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.86. Entegris reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,217.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 169.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after buying an additional 219,539 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 115.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after buying an additional 337,883 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 132.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.55. The company had a trading volume of 521,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,944. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.61. Entegris has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

