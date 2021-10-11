-$0.55 EPS Expected for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 511.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASMB shares. William Blair cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

Shares of ASMB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.30. 32,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,128. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $148.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.34. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 609,234 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 381,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 206,247 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 44.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 177,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

