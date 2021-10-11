-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CarLotz.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.83 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair downgraded CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CarLotz stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 704,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,233. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.