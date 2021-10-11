-$0.12 EPS Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Sunnova Energy International reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,058,000.

NYSE NOVA opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.34. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.97.

Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

