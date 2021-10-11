$0.09 EPS Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 21.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OESX shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $122.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

