-$0.03 EPS Expected for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Asure Software also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Asure Software during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in Asure Software by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,483,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 755,282 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 420.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 96,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Asure Software stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.02. 28,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,168. The stock has a market cap of $172.90 million, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.