Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.120-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.69 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.560 EPS.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $266.66 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $293.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.86.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $442,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $833,241.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,329 shares of company stock worth $96,981,701 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

