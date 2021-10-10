ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stake Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 233.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after buying an additional 2,382,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,469 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,732,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,467,000 after purchasing an additional 216,637 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $13,043,794.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,580 shares in the company, valued at $13,043,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $221,202,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,005,107 shares of company stock worth $1,759,457,184 over the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

