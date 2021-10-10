Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to “Hold”

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $9.70 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of VIV opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 50.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 80.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 174,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 650,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 72,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

