Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $93.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.02.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PJT Partners by 172.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 13.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

