Zacks Investment Research Upgrades e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

ELF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

ELF opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,182 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

