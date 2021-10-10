Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.25 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get DHI Group alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $240.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DHI Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 204.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.