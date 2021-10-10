Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE CEIX opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CONSOL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 2.62.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $287.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 1,313.6% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 78,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 79,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

