Zacks Investment Research Lowers TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.89.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 50,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cooper C. Collins bought 900,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $648,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 961,000 shares of company stock valued at $697,070 over the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,597,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,611,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,148,000 after buying an additional 519,864 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,493,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after buying an additional 180,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after buying an additional 2,882,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,002,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after buying an additional 1,818,736 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.