Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas."

TCS opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $506.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $245.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 103.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

