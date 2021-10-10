Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLGL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of SLGL opened at $9.60 on Thursday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $16.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

