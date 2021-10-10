Zacks Investment Research Lowers Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

NRIM opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $273.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.77. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

In related news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson acquired 650 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,811.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,809.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,865 shares of company stock worth $75,771 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

