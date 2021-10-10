Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

IPSEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

