Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

Get Gentherm alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on THRM. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.80.

THRM stock opened at $87.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.15. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.