Zacks Investment Research Lowers FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FREYR AS provides cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an ecosystem of scientific, commercial and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain. FREYR AS, formerly known as Alussa Energy, is based in New York. “

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FREY opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.13. FREYR Battery has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $13.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.45.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FREYR Battery (FREY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.