Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $148.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fox Factory has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $172.25. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $328.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $22,480,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6,294.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

