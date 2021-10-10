Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) to Sell

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymergen Inc. is a biofacturing company. It design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products. Zymergen Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZY. UBS Group downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen downgraded Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair downgraded Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of ZY opened at $11.09 on Friday. Zymergen has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth $112,906,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth $106,675,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth $104,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth $68,438,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth $65,349,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

