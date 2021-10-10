Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

SAND has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 238,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

