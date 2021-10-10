Zacks: Brokerages Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Webster Financial posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on WBS. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.50. 493,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,498. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.91. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.