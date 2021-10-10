Zacks: Brokerages Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Webster Financial posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on WBS. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.50. 493,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,498. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.91. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.