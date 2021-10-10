Zacks: Brokerages Expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). Smartsheet reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $82,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,363 shares of company stock valued at $20,472,348. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 36,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 19,244 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,932. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

