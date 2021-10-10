Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will report sales of $5.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.61 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $1.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 232.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $20.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.49 million to $20.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.73 million, with estimates ranging from $27.26 million to $30.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 13.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,455. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71.

Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

