Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.57. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

NYSE RF opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

