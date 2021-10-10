Zacks: Brokerages Expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will post $11.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $11.95 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $11.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year sales of $45.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.47 billion to $45.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $48.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.59 billion to $48.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17,871.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,455 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 727,385 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 475,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after purchasing an additional 104,048 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 134,667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,355,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,929. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.46%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.