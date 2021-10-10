Zacks: Brokerages Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to announce $8.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $11.08 million. Epizyme posted sales of $3.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $51.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.71 million to $64.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $76.98 million, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $98.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 216.16% and a negative net margin of 788.60%. The company’s revenue was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Epizyme by 476.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the second quarter valued at $112,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPZM opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $497.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.18. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

