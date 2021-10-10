Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report $22.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $2.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 948.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $33.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.27 million to $108.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $49.96 million, with estimates ranging from $30.97 million to $65.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $527,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 0.3% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 675.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALBO traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $30.29. 104,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,172. The company has a market capitalization of $583.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

