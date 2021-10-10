Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Announce -$0.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Sinclair Broadcast Group posted earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 144.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year earnings of ($5.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,254,000 after buying an additional 1,986,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 636,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after purchasing an additional 578,684 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $16,456,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,944,000 after purchasing an additional 526,592 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBGI traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 245,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.68. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

