Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report sales of $355.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $358.70 million and the lowest is $352.00 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $207.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,582,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,669,000 after purchasing an additional 359,820 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTEN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,559,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,723. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.