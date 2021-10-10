Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.
First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.
FMBI stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.
First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.
