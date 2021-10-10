Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMBI. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

FMBI stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

