Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.15).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSTX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

FSTX opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. F-star Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTX. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 407,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

