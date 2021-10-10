Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to Announce -$0.44 EPS

Brokerages predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.48). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSSE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 75,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,027. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $346.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.